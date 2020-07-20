According to lexicolatry.com, the slang word “corny” originated in the 1930s and meant “appealing to country folk.”
Or maybe, it just means full of fresh-picked corn, as in: the local farm stands and grocery stores are getting corny.
Yes, for all of you corn-on-the-cob lovers, corn picking season has just arrived and local stands are selling their silky ears by the dozens.
Simpson’s Sweet Corn has a stand open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to “sellout,” in the parking lot across from the sugar beet factory in Nampa, where they’ve set up for years.
Corn is $5/dozen and if you want to order more than 20 dozen, you can call in the order: 208-466-6741.
“The first variety available this year is called Trinity,” it said on their Facebook page. “Each ear has yellow and white kernels. It is a smaller ear than what we will have later in the season, but is so crunchy and so sweet!”