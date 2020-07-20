Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


According to lexicolatry.com, the slang word “corny” originated in the 1930s and meant “appealing to country folk.”

Or maybe, it just means full of fresh-picked corn, as in: the local farm stands and grocery stores are getting corny.

Yes, for all of you corn-on-the-cob lovers, corn picking season has just arrived and local stands are selling their silky ears by the dozens.

Simpson’s Sweet Corn has a stand open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to “sellout,” in the parking lot across from the sugar beet factory in Nampa, where they’ve set up for years.

Corn is $5/dozen and if you want to order more than 20 dozen, you can call in the order: 208-466-6741.

“The first variety available this year is called Trinity,” it said on their Facebook page. “Each ear has yellow and white kernels. It is a smaller ear than what we will have later in the season, but is so crunchy and so sweet!”

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

Tags

Load comments