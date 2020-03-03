BOISE — Basic physical and dental exams and onsite testing for HIV, blood sugar and cholesterol levels are included in the free services offered at a community health screening March 12, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview Ave.
According to a news release, the screenings are for people 18 and older who have no health insurance or limited access to preventive health care. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants while supplies last.
Idaho State University faculty and student clinicians administer the services which include:
- Blood pressure checks, medication reviews and disease education
- Oral/dental health evaluation and education
- Depression and alcohol screenings and questionnaires
- On-site testing for blood sugar levels, cholesterol, HIV and hepatitis C
- Hearing and eye screenings
- Nutrition assessments and recommendations
- Health education
- Traumatic brain injury screenings
The full screening process takes about 90 minutes, and patients in immediate need are given appointments at low-cost or free Treasure Valley clinics for additional care. A goal of the screenings is to help patients identify potential health problems before their conditions worsen, forcing them to seek more expensive treatment or emergency hospital care.
The Community Health Screening Program began in March 2010 and has screened more than 1,300 adults. Partners are ISU-Meridian, Ada County, the Idaho Foodbank and Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.
For more information, call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu.