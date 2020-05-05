BOISE — Governor Brad Little’s phased plan for reopening Idaho’s economy launched May 1, and the Environmental Services team at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise is offering cleaning and disinfecting tips for businesses and homeowners to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Simply spraying and wiping off a surface doesn’t kill bacteria and viruses,” said Clark Pope, Environmental Services Manager at Saint Alphonsus. “Cleaning is a two-step process. First you must remove visible dirt or stains with a common household cleaner, and then you need to go back and disinfect the surface.”
Pope says special attention needs to be paid to high-touch surfaces or objects in a business or home, including door knobs, light switches, drawer and cabinet pulls, countertops and office equipment, including keyboards and mouses. He also reminds homeowners to pay special attention to children’s toys and furniture.
“When properly disinfecting, it’s important to read and follow the directions on the product you’re using,” Pope said. “To adequately disinfect, some products need to remain wet on a surface for up to 10 minutes. The wrong way to kill germs is to apply the disinfectant and then immediately wipe it off.”
Cleaning products can be harsh on the skin, so Pope recommends wearing gloves. If gloves aren’t available, he advises washing your hands thoroughly after using household disinfecting products.
He says for more cleaning tips and guidance, he suggests visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: cdc.gov.