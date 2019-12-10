7 Cares Idaho Shares, a live 5 1/2 hour telethon to raise food and cash donations in Treasure Valley and Magic Valley, is slated for Saturday, Dec. 14. The single day of giving, which starts at 7:30 a.m., benefits Idaho charities that together form a community safety net “so that no one in our communities goes hungry or homeless,” said a press release about the telethon.
The Idaho charities benefiting from the telethon include The Idaho Foodbank, the Salvation Army of Caldwell, River of Life, the City Light Home for Women and Children, the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa, Valley Women and Children’s Shelter in Nampa, the Salvation Army of Ada County and the Salvation Army of Twin Falls and the Nampa Salvation Army.
Telethon donors include individuals, clubs, churches, schools and companies. The telethon hopes to fill local food banks with enough donations in one day to feed hungry families all year long and to provide housing to those experiencing homelessness with cash donations that fund shelters. “When we all give a little, we can help a lot.” said the release.
7 Cares Idaho Shares began in 2008 as a food and cash donation drive at the KTVB studios. Founded on the spirit of neighbor helping neighbor, it empowered donors to give as they are able and collectively meet the needs of those most vulnerable. Each year it has grown, and now includes 39 donation locations including Albertsons Stadium in Boise plus Albertsons and Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and beyond. Since 2008, donations have provided more than 6.3 million local meals and in 2018, the telethon collected 179,000 pounds of food and over a quarter of a million dollars.
The 7 Cares Idaho Shares telethon will be televised on KTVB Idaho’s News Channel 7 starting at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. Any company making a donation of $10,000 or more is recognized as a “Company that Cares” and will be honored on television and KTVB.com as an example of corporate caring and neighbor-helping-neighbor.
Go to 7caresidahoshares.org to donate or to learn how you or your organization can start collecting food now to donate on December 1. You can also download a poster for your food drive.