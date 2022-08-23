Support Local Journalism


Interventional cardiologists at the UW Medicine Heart Institute in Seattle recently performed a first-in-human procedure, successfully employing a catheter-delivered device to retrieve a benign tumor from inside a patient’s heart.

The minimally invasive procedure on July 27 took just 30 minutes. The patient, Tim Holland, 54, of Granite Falls, Wash., avoided the open-heart surgery typically required for such a tumor removal, as well as the significantly longer recovery.

