This is a place where “OK, Boomer” could be less of a put down and more of a put up. C2R Fitness — where the motto is, “Age is a lifestyle” — embraces the over-50 population, but also doesn’t close the door on anyone else who might be looking for a less intimidating workout environment.
C2R Fitness, “a fitness community for the rest of us,” was the brainchild of Robin Wagner and her business partner and co-owner Cyn Newsom. “We were on the other side of the health care industry,” Wagner said, “the hospital side.”
Wagner was in the business development side of the industry and Newsom was a registered nurse, but both noticed there seemed to be a revolving door to the doctor’s office or hospital for patients who were not eating nutritiously and who were not exercising regularly. They saw firsthand patients who could have prevented their stay in the hospital setting with a little knowledge, exercise and coaching.
“We said: ‘Why are we doing this?’” said Wagner. “We decided to get on the prevention side of things.”
They bought the former Welcyon Fitness After 50 on Chinden Boulevard in Boise and opened C2R Fitness in June of 2019. “We purchased it and rebranded and added some services,” said Wagner.
And, while the center previously catered to only the over-50 crowd, Wagner said she and Newsom wanted to expand on that idea.
“We changed that to include people who are not comfortable in a big gym,” she said. In addition to clients of a certain age, that also includes people who may be struggling with a disability or who are recovering from a sports injury or a surgery.
All of the workout classes and tools have been created or modified to give the safest and most effective workout for that clientele. One of the most popular classes is chair yoga, where participants can either do “gentle yoga” while sitting, or many use the chair for balance, said Wagner.
In addition, “all of our fitness machines are gliding, not pounding,” said Wagner. One of the machines, the NuStep Machine. is typically used in physical therapy. It is especially effective for “people who are having hip or knee surgery or have issues with their hips or knees,” said Wagner.
The weight equipment uses pneumatic air “so everything is a smooth resistance — so you don’t have those clanking weights,” she said.
Plus, “it’s all smart technology and is set up for each individual. It’s very personalized. We really dial in to make sure they’re on the right weight and their positioning is good.”
Members can also use the smart technology to keep track of their progress, she said.
The fitness center is in a strip mall and has the feel of a hotel workout room, only slightly larger. It is an intimate setting, and those who are working out on the gliding machines can easily converse with others who are lifting weights. The classes such as the Chair Yoga or Stand Strong core balance class take place at the front of the large open room.
In back, there is a table spread with an ongoing community jigsaw puzzle, a coffee bar and an area for social events including ‘Wine Down Wednesday.’
There is also a more private area, which is where the massage therapy and anti-aging services take place. “We added this room,” said Wagner, “for therapeutic massage, lymphatic massage — a type of massage that moves that waste around in your body and moves it out.”
The anti-aging services include aesthetic products — “the pretty work,” said Wagner, such as dermal fillers and other non-invasive procedures for both women and “a lot of things with the men,” said Wagner.
The center also sells CBD oil that Wagner said has been a popular addition as well as effective. “One of our members had restless leg syndrome. After using the CBD oil — it’s gone! We’re just trying to make sure that whatever we’re doing is helping our members to feel better,” Wagner said.
Bonnie Tanner, 68, a retired registered nurse, has been a member since the center opened, she said. Currently, she is recuperating from a knee surgery, which was about three months ago.
“It was my right knee — I plan on getting my left one done in May,” Tanner said. She had tried some other fitness centers before landing at C2R. “I’d gone to a couple just to check them out. This one is more personal,” Tanner said. “You have someone watching you all the time, which is like having a personal trainer without the cost. And, a lot of places, you have to pay for the classes — you don’t here.”
Carl Bennington, 81, has been a member since C2R opened. He comes about three times a week and “I particularly like the weight equipment. Everything here is more to my age group.”
Wagner and Newsom say they are passionate about making C2R Fitness — named for the first initials in their first names — a unique workout experience. “C2R Fitness is not your average gym; it is more of a health and wellness community.
“Our mission,” it says on their website, “is to provide a non-intimidating, welcoming wellness environment to assist our members in living healthier, productive lives well into their twilight years.”