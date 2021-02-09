St. Luke’s announced it is offering its popular “Brown Bag Talks” in a virtual format to help protect the health and safety of the community. The talks are available for anyone. The talks begin at 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9: “Giving and Receiving: Addressing the Dynamics of Caregiving.”
The talks are on a variety of topics, including COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine talks will be offered in English and Spanish to learn about the vaccines offered, how they work, about the effectiveness, their safety and possible side effects as well as where you can find accurate information and how to get vaccinated. Dr. Julie Lyons, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s Wood River will address the basics as well as concerns and confusion she hears from her patients and in the community in English on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1 – 2 p.m. and Dr. Peter Ferrara, St. Luke’s Jerome will host the talk in Spanish on Tuesday, March 23, 1 – 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 2, 1-2 p.m. the topic will cover accessing health care through myChart, telemedicine and video visits. While virtual and electronic communication between patients and providers is not new, it has been supported more than ever over the past year. Not only do these methods keep patients and providers safer during a pandemic, but they also save time and resources and improve access to care for those with transportation barriers, disabilities, or other scheduling challenges. Amber Hastain, from St. Luke’s Health System’s Patient Access Quality & Education team, will walk you through how and when to use electronics and video to contact or visit your provider, check on test results and schedule appointments, and will explain recently added features.
All brown bag health talks are free. Registration is required.
Other upcoming talks include Understanding the Stress of COVID-19 on Our Adolescents; the use Dry Needling in Physical Therapy; Changing the Dynamics of Domestic Violence, and more.
For a full schedule and description of upcoming Brown bag talks and to register, visit stlukesonline.org/brownbag.
Once you have registered you will receive more information about participating in the event.
Please Call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at 208-727-8733 if you have questions or need assistance.