The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa serves about 50 youth ages 13-17 per day. On Friday nights, the club is busy with fun, healthy activities and great staff mentors for teens.

NAMPA — A $50,000 donation from Saltzer Health will provide a safe and nurturing environment for teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa (BGCN).

Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company, provides primary and specialty care at 11 clinic locations and outpatient services throughout the Treasure Valley.

