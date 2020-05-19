Boise State University is donating 200 face shields to Africa’s Gorongosa National park, continuing an outreach effort started earlier this spring to 3D print personal safety equipment for the park.
A Boise State face shield kit includes a 3D printed headband and a laser-cut clear plastic visor that goes over the face. The face shields were created in Boise State’s Albertsons Library MakerLab, said a press release.
Amy Vecchione oversees the MakerLab. When the project to help Gorongosa started, Vecchione heard from more than 214 members of the Boise State community, Treasure Valley organizations, businesses and people throughout Idaho, all willing to share their equipment and expertise to create face shields. The Center for Advanced Energy Studies Technical Assistance Program at Boise State also assisted.
Since 2015, BSU has had a strong relationship with the park in Africa due to a 20-year partnership between Idaho native Greg Carr and the Mozambican government to restore the ecological “laboratory.” Carr subsequently signed a formal agreement furthering Boise State’s faculty and student research opportunities in the park.
Supporting local communities is one of the park’s missions. People who live in the neighborhoods next to Gorongosa Park lack running water, electricity and refrigerators, said Carr, who is president of the Gorongosa Project.
Some of Gorongosa National Park’s healthcare workers conduct mobile clinics in remote areas. Others work at fixed health posts. Work includes improving sanitation and hygiene practices by organizing and serving on community water teams, and supplying health and nutrition information to young mothers.
Park officials will distribute the face shields to healthcare workers who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the park and in surrounding communities.
“We want our healthcare staff to be safe, wear masks and face shields, and observe social distance,” Carr said.
“It is true that a virus can spread around the world,” said Michel Sousa, a Mozambican student who is pursuing a career in public health at Boise State. “But an act of kindness will also spread. Boise State is helping us protect 200 caregivers in Mozambique who in turn will help tens of thousands of people.”