LOS ANGELES — Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, announced in a press release it has acquired North American VOD rights to the sci-fi/drama "Making Sense." It will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms and on DVD on April 6, 2021 through Freestyle Digital Media.
"Making Sense" is the first movie to feature five people with disabilities who each lack of one of the primary senses —sight, hearing, taste, touch and smell.
The film was directed, co-written, and produced by Gregory Bayne, a local producer who lives in Boise. It was co-written and executive produced by Doug Cole, a local advocate for inclusion for those with disabilities and co-founder of the charity IncludeAbility Inc. Michael Vickerman, Jesse Cordtz, and Christian Lybrook also serve as producers.
The film follows the story of an aging neuroscientist, who teams up with a group of young graduate students to prove his hypothesis that individuals with disabilities hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense, before his past catches up with him. In an effort to prove his decades-old hypothesis that those he describes as “sensory enlightened” hold the key to unlocking a sixth sense, aging neuroscientist Dr. Frederik Amberger seeks out a promising graduate student, Jules Christopher. At the risk of alienating her partners in the university lab, and driven by her own complicated past, Christopher gets caught up in his quest. When it’s revealed that Amberger has been hiding a secret that has him on the run from the FBI, Christopher and team must decide how far they’re willing to go in their pursuit to unlock the next frontier of human sensory experience.
The cast of "Making Sense" features Richard Klautsch and Jessi Melton in lead roles. Klautsch, who plays Amberger, is a veteran stage actor, having acted for 21 seasons at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Melton starred in several short, independent films before landing the role of Christopher in an open audition that drew over 100 actors. Five acting newcomers play supporting roles, representing the five physical senses: Mike Barnett (sight), Taylor Gonzalez (hearing), Miguel Ayala (taste), Makenzie Ellsworth (touch), and Nyk Fry (smell) were cast after open auditions were held.
“We’ve created something fun and entertaining that helps turn the disability equation on its head," said filmmaker Bayne. "Instead of focusing on disability, the film exemplifies the unique abilities our diverse cast brings to the table. It was an opportunity step out of my usual wheelhouse and pay homage to some of the films of my youth — 'Tron,' 'War Games,' 'Back to the Future' — in a fresh and interesting way.”
Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire "Making Sense" directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.
For more information or to view the movie trailer, visit the website: makingsense-film.com.