BOISE — Per recent changes to the City of Boise special events guidelines, proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours, masks and six feet of social distancing will be required for all participants (vendors and customers) at the Boise Farmers Market, on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The market announced in a press release that customers may bring their vaccination card, a copy of their vaccination card, or proof in a wellness app — all of these must show a name that matches the ID of the customer. The organization is working with the city to understand the details of negative COVID test proof and what will be acceptable.
“The next few weeks, before the first fall frost, are the height of the harvest for our farmers,” the press release said, adding that there are a variety of ways to support local with the Boise Farmers Market, including:
The BFM Walk-Thru farmers market with COVID restrictions as described above.
The BFM Drive-Thru, with online shopping from Tuesday, 7 a.m. through Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. for Saturday pickup. Drive-thru details and instructions can be found on the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The Boise Farmers Mobile Market runs for one more week. The Veggie Van schedule is also on the website.
“We are working with the city ongoingly to make common-sense decisions on how to keep our community safe while also preserving the vital role the farmers market plays in providing fresh, nutritious food to the community,” said the release. “If requirements change, we will inform the public as quickly as possible. We hope our community will help all our farmers, ranchers and makers finish out the year strong by continuing to support us and buy local at this time.”