BOISE — Boise Farmers Market announced in a press release it is opening the BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru on Saturday, Nov. 6. The BFM Online Store opens Tuesday, Nov. 2. The online store is open from 7 a.m. Tuesdays through 11 p.m. Wednesdays. Customers place their order and choose a pickup time, then pick up on Saturday.
The BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru will take place outside the Payette Brewing warehouse at 733 South Pioneer St. Customers will enter off of Shoreline Drive onto Pioneer Pathway and drive along the buildings and the fence to just outside the warehouse doors to pick up their orders. Order distribution will take place using the same drive-thru method used in summer. Orders will be filled inside the warehouse and brought outside for pick up.
Featuring local produce, protein and prepared foods plus holiday-focused goods such as dates, dried beans and desserts, the BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru will have everything you need to create your own local-food holiday dinners, said the release.
In addition to local food there will be locally-made holiday gifts, holiday cookies, wreaths, and more.
Customers will reserve a pickup time, then order in our online store, which is open Tuesday at 7 a.m. until Wednesday at 11 p.m.; Saturday pickup hours are 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Details can be found here beginning Nov. 1: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The BFM Winter Market Drive-Thru runs for seven Saturdays – Nov. 6 through Dec. 18.