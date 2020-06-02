BOISE— The Boise Farmers Market Mobile Market is now bringing the same fresh local produce and eggs found at the Boise Farmers Market to 13 neighborhood locations, Monday through Wednesday. The service began Monday, June 1 and it will end on ending Wednesday, September 2.
BFMM accepts EBT/Snap and has a Double Up Bucks matching program that doubles the buying power of those who use EBT/Snap for their food dollars. If a shopper buys up to $20 using their EBT Card, the mobile market matched up to $20 in market tokens that can be spent just like cash at either the Mobile Market or the Boise Farmers Market.
The full schedule of stops is on the Boise Farmers Market website: theboisefarmersmarket.com. Sponsors for the 2020 season include the City of Boise, St. Luke’s, Boise Co-op, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, and others.
During the 2019 season, 2,282 customers spent more than $24,000 bought more than 10,000 pounds of fresh fruit and produce, and more than $20,000 was paid to local farmers.
Follow the Boise Farmers Mobile Market Facebook page for updates, specials, list of wares and more.