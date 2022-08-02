baker_ipd_crop_deep_learning_vaccine_hallucination_11.jpg

An artist’s conception of a deep machine learning program hallucinating new ideas for vaccine molecules.

 Institute for Protein Design

Scientists have developed artificial intelligence software that can create proteins that may be useful as vaccines, cancer treatments, or even tools for pulling carbon pollution out of the air.

This research, reported today in the journal Science, was led by the University of Washington School of Medicine and Harvard University. The article is titled “Scaffolding protein functional sites using deep learning.”

