The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is recruiting volunteer phone responders because of an increase in calls.
The 6th Annual Semicolon Tattoo fundraising event will be held Sept. 18 at Resurrected Tattoo and Piercing in Boise. The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for safety.
ISPH
A semicolon tattoo event is Saturday, Sept. 18 and is a fundraiser for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Submitted photo
The phone rings. You take a quick breath in and get ready. Then, your voice saying: “This is the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, Twila speaking.”
“Twila” is not your real name. We don’t use our real names when we answer the phones. But we do provide each and every caller that possibly life-saving chance to talk.
And we listen. Listening to those in dire straits is what responders have been trained to do. After 56 hours of training under your belt, plus a mental health professional right by your side providing you with invaluable resources, you are ready to help whoever is on the other end of that phone to “be safe for now.”
I’ve been a volunteer phone responder at the hotline for more than four years now. I put in one four-hour shift a week. It can be tough, yes. But … it’s the most rewarding four hours I’ve ever known.
And now, you have a chance to make the biggest difference in a person’s life ever — due to an increase in calls, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is putting out a call for more volunteers.
Crisis responders provide a listening ear, assess for suicidal risk, and help people create a plan to stay safe. For nine years, the hotline has been a lifeline for Idahoans in crisis. Since 2012, the hotline has received over 77,000 contacts in phone calls and texts from people across Idaho and beyond and from all walks of life. The youngest caller was 7 years old; the oldest was 92. Anyone can experience a crisis or have suicidal feelings during their lifetime.
You can be a lifeline and help change someone’s story.