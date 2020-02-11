February is American Heart Month and a good time to learn more about heart disease in women. Heart disease is not just a man’s disease but also the leading cause of death for women in this country. The American Heart Association reports that one woman dies of heart disease every 80 seconds in the United States. Still, only about half of women know that heart disease is the number one killer of women and fewer than 1 in 5 women think heart disease is a risk to their own health.
Knowing your risks for heart disease is important. Traditional risks for heart disease and stroke include high blood pressure (>130/80), diabetes, smoking, cholesterol abnormalities, age, family history and inactivity. There are other risks that are specific to women including a history of preeclampsia/toxemia, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome/PCOS and premature surgical or natural menopause before age 45.
Rheumatologic and autoimmune disorders, migraine headaches, eating disorders, depression and anxiety disproportionately affect women and also significantly increase risk of heart disease.
Symptoms of heart problems can be chest pressure or heaviness, back or arm discomfort, jaw pain, shortness of breath, fatigue or a decrease in your ability to do activities. While symptoms that come on with activity are concerning, we also know that heart symptoms can occur with emotional or mental stress and that women are more vulnerable to the effects of stress.
We are starting to understand that heart disease in women is different. Women with cardiac chest pain/angina or an acute heart attack may not have a tightly blocked heart artery. Their symptoms can be from dysfunction of the arteries or small vessels of the heart that we don’t see on standard testing. If you feel like your healthcare provider is not addressing your concerns, ask again or seek a second opinion.
Women often delay seeking care when they are having symptoms or suffering from a heart attack or stroke and that delay results in more complications and death in women. If you are having concerning symptoms such as chest pressure, shortness of breath, weakness or droopy face, or trouble speaking, take them seriously and seek immediate medical attention. If you think you are having a heart attack or stroke, call 911. Don’t delay care because you don’t want to be a bother or you are worried that you will not be taken seriously.
Know your risk factors and manage the ones you can by eating healthy, staying active, stopping smoking, and partnering with your healthcare provider to achieve optimal blood pressure control and cholesterol levels.
Remember that heart disease is the number one killer of women and that means it is a risk to your health and your life.