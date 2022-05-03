It is again time to start looking forward to the warmer and longer days of our spring and summer.
Being active in our outdoors has boundless positive effects on our health. It is this experience that reminds me of the importance of protecting our skin against the negative effects of excessive sun exposure. And with that, I would like to pause and reflect on the link between sun exposure and skin cancer.
I am a cancer specialist in a large healthcare system. As we strive to continue advancing our cancer treatments and community engagement, I cannot underscore enough that the best cancer treatment is the prevention of cancer in the beginning. As in years past, we again recognize that melanoma, an aggressive skin cancer, remains amongst the top five cancers diagnosed in our region.
There are many factors that influence one’s risk of developing skin cancers. One of the primary factors are long hours or intense exposures to the sun and other UV sources, including tanning beds. Individuals with fair skin complexions, or who tend to burn easily when exposed to sunlight, are the most at risk of developing skin changes that could lead to melanoma and other skin cancers. Sometimes we see a pattern of increased skin cancers that is shared in families. When the immune system is suppressed because of underlying medical conditions or treatments, the body may not have the same defenses against preventing skin cancers.
The steps to limit the damaging effects of sun and UV injury start in childhood and early adolescence. When possible, we should limit time outdoors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 PM when the sun is most intense. There are a variety of protective coverings with SPF ratings to protect your eyes and skin. Sunscreen with SPF rating of at least 30 should be applied to the skin every two hours. If you find yourself sweating more or spending time in the water, it is recommended that you apply sunscreen more often.
At home, being aware of your body and skin changes is the perfect place to start skin care. I recommend using the “ABCDEs” of skin cancer to help identify skin changes that should be evaluated by your healthcare provider.
• Look for Asymmetry in the lesion.
• Border changes may be uneven or wavy edges.
• The Color of melanomas do not always appear black or dark brown, but they can also appear blue, red or even without pigment at all.
• The Diameter. Look for spots bigger than the width of a pencil eraser.
• Evolution. Anything that catches your eye or changes over time should be seen by your primary care doctor or dermatologist.
Routine skin checks with your primary care provider, dermatologist, or surgeon can help identify and treat early skin cancers, including melanoma. In the case that melanoma has spread to other parts of body, we have new technologies and medicines, including immunotherapy and oral medications, that help us improve the outcomes of those suffering.
Take care of yourself and your skin. Have a safe and adventurous summer in our great Idaho outdoors!