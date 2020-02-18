At this year’s “Serve with Compassion Day,” all of the students at The Ambrose School in Meridian, grades K through 12, participated in writing a card and packing a box with a variety of items to send to a serviceman or woman serving abroad.
“We worked with the Treasure Valley Chapter of Blue Star Mothers of Idaho,” said Molly Blakeman, communications manager for the school. She said the Blue Star Mothers organization provided the shipping “and advised us on what to put in the packages.”
They received 400 names of soldiers but the hands-on project netted 600 packages, so “we are asking the community to send us the name and address of any soldier they know serving away from home and we will send them a packag,” Blakeman said. You can send the information via email to: office@theambroseschool.org or message the school through Instagram or Facebook.
One of the school’s mottos is to “Serve with Compassion” so every year they do a school-wide event where every student can participate during a school day to serve others.
In previous years, the school put on a “Feed the Need” event in conjunction with Homestead Ministries.
“For Feed the Need students would also hold a coin drive to buy the supplies and we would package 10,000 bags of soup mix and donate it to the Boise Rescue Mission and local food banks,” said Blakeman. She added that while the “Serve with Compassion” Feed the Need and making up the care packages were school-wide events, seventh- to 12-graders participate in community service projects on a regular basis, ranging from volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House to cleaning up parks.
The school-wide events are ideas proposed by school staff, Blakeman said. “This year we chose to support our troops.”