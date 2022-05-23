Researchers are keeping a close eye on a disorder that can develop out of heavy cannabis use, as adolescents gain access to highly potent forms of the drug.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, roughly 1 million adolescents ages 12 to 17 had cannabis use disorder in 2020.
The behavioral disorder results in clinically significant impairment or distress. This can include the persistent desire to use the drug, and prioritizing use ahead of obligations at school, home or work.
“Cannabis use disorder mainly starts to appear in adolescence, when adolescents are first using or exposed to cannabis,” said Dr. Nephi Stella, professor of pharmacology and of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. He is the founder of the UW’s Center for Cannabis Research.
Stella has studied cannabis’ therapeutic value as well as disorders associated with its frequent use.
“It’s all about dose and regimen,” he said. “What we’re talking about are individuals that are using several times a day continuously. That’s where we know there is the big impact on the developing brain.”
Recreational cannabis use remains illegal in every U.S. state for anyone under age 21.
“We have an old belief that cannabis is safe, but we need to consider all these new devices where the amount of THC is much higher,” said Stella. “It’s this higher amount of THC (and the rapid onset of effect) that is creating these new diseases, such as cannabis use disorder.”
“A big goal of what we’re doing is to actually try to educate the population so that they realize that this is a true concern,” he said.