Hopefully, they will never be needed in your life, but if they are, oncologists throughout Saint Alphonsus’ five cancer care centers are ready to join you in the fight against cancer.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, because despite how far we’ve come in health care and technological advancements, thousands of women die from the disease every year; 2017, the most recent data available, saw 42,000 women die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That year, in Idaho, 1,326 women were diagnosed with breast cancer.
Doctors Joseph Brooks and Andrew Scott Pierson are two of Saint Alphonsus’ 18-member multidisciplinary cancer treatment team and supported by numerous staff along every step of the care. Saint Alphonsus takes pride in its Breast Care Navigators, who provide individualized case management and guidance to women and men immediately after being diagnosed with breast cancer. They will schedule treatment appointments, among other duties, “to relieve the patient of that burden,” and will collaborate weekly with the radiologists, surgeons, oncologists, every person involved in the care.
“You meet with three types of doctors,” Dr. Pierson said. “That’s why it’s important to have everyone sit at the table, so all involved in the care and treatment know the patient’s situation.”
Following treatment, patients will have follow-up appointments and access to healing space and activities, such as yoga classes.
“We really strive for personal medicine; it’s not a one size fits all,” said Dr. Brooks. “It’s a journey we’re part of … spiritually, emotionally, technically, with the patient and their families.”
What options are out there?
Dr. Brooks reminds that breast cancer, especially if detected early, is one of the most treatable cancers. He and other oncologists who specialize in radiation therapy have hopeful news to share.
In recent years, cancer treatments utilizing more focused radiation have advanced.
Dr. Brooks and other oncologists discuss all possible care pathways with their patients. In addition to a normal 30-day radiation treatment regimen for breast cancer, many patients are eligible for a five-day treatment of accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI), which irradiates only the region adjacent to the tumor rather than the whole breast. This can be done internally through breast brachytherapy, where a catheter is placed in the tumor bed; radiation won’t have to travel through normal tissue.
“We’re decreasing the intensity of radiation,” Dr. Brooks said.
Additionally, immunotherapy is advancing, which can be used to treat breast cancer and other cancers.
“It’s getting one’s own immune system to fight the cancer cells,” said Dr. Pierson. “What excites me is all these new developments. Our survival rates are going up for all these types of cancers.”
To help decide if a patient will benefit from accelerated partial breast irradiation, immunotherapy, or other care alternative to chemotherapy, oncology doctors will do genetic testing. The results from these tests can have benefits outside the immediate cancer diagnosis.
“Every patient we see with a cancer diagnosis we evaluate for possible genetic causes,” Dr. Pierson said. “That’s important because 10% of breast cancers can be hereditary.”
Now, technology allows for these tests to be done using blood or saliva.
“And the number of (cancer-causing) genes keeps increasing,” Dr. Pierson added, however, “We’re understanding better and better the genetic reasons cancer happens.”
At the forefront of cancer treatment
Saint Alphonsus works in partnership with the Montana Cancer Consortium and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute in Portland.
Saint Alphonsus and Montana Cancer Consortium collaborate in clinical trials relating to breast cancer, and Dr. Pierson said Idaho is one of the top participating states. Montana Cancer Consortium has more than 100 ongoing clinical trials, according to the Saint Alphonsus website, which “investigate better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.” In addition to having access to newer treatments and drugs that are not otherwise generally available, patients also contribute to furthering knowledge about cancer treatment.
“By participating in trials, (we’re) staying on the cutting edge,” Dr. Pierson said.
OHSU Knight Cancer Institute provides a unique benefit to Saint Alphonsus, he added, because Idaho does not have this type of academic institution in the state that patients can utilize for second opinions regarding their cancer diagnosis and treatment options. OHSU is one of the leading research institutes working on advanced clinical trials in precision medicine, giving SaintAlphonsus Cancer Institute patients more options on cutting-edge clinical trials.
Some consulting can happen via telemedicine, and Saint Alphonsus has a liaison with OHSU.
“It’s about doing as much as we can for patients,” Dr. Pierson said.