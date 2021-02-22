In a news release, The Record Exchange in Boise announced it is adding to its cadre of safety measures for in-store shoppers. “Behold the power of ions!”
The announcement saidL “Since the start of the pandemic, The Record Exchange has taken multiple steps to make sure you stay safe when you step inside our store. And now we’ve taken a leap into the air – literally.”
With the installation of needlepoint bipolar ionization technology, the result is cleaner, purer, air, said the release. “Needlepoint bipolar ionization is a purification process that removes airborne particulates, odors and pathogens using safe ultraviolet rays. Basically, it attacks and kills all the bad stuff in the air – dust, spores, bacteria, and yes, viruses – by stealing its life-sustaining hydrogen. In the process, the system also greatly reduces outdoor air intake, keeping our newly pure record store air nice and pure.”
The Record Exchange continues to require masks, sanitized hands and social distancing inside the store. “With our healthier air, that makes a formidable Fantastic Four of defense inside our hi-fi fortress of solitude,” the release said.