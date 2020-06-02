Fifty years ago, on May 1, 1970, a Caldwell family not only witnessed, but lived through a miracle. Frank Payne donated a kidney so that his 10-year-old daughter, Ellie, might have a chance to live. It was an iffy operation — not many transplants had even been tried at the time and even less were successful.
“Very few transplants had been performed and the use of immunological drugs was very experimental,” said Carolyn Payne, Ellie’s mom and Frank’s wife. “Dr. Thomas Starzyl, the pioneer of transplant research was her surgeon. It was all research then with very little history preceding this, but we had a hope that she might live.”
The Paynes recently celebrated that 50 year transplant anniversary. Although Ellie has had two more transplants through the years as the others failed over time, the family looks to the first one not only as a milestone event but also as a cherished family memory, and the ultimate sacrifice — where a father donated his own kidney to save his daughter’s life.
“For someone to survive 50 years being a transplant patient is a rarity and provides us an opportunity to remember,” said Carolyn Payne. She hopes that spreading the word of the transplant’s success that’s lasted half a century and counting, will encourage people to say “yes” to the organ donor question when they get or renew their driver’s license.
Carolyn Payne also wants to say “’thank you again to the many people who have supported us with their love and generosity through the years. We had hoped to be able to celebrate this anniversary with friends and family, but COVID-19 has sidelined all that,” she said.
The Paynes now live in Spokane, Wash. And while Ellie has had to take to the sidelines during her other two transplants, intermittent dialysis treatments and extensive drug therapies that allowed her body to accept them, she never stayed there. After graduating from college, she worked for 18 years at KAYU-TV, a television station in Spokane, which was also where she met and then married her husband, Donald Dover. Today, they have two kitties and Ellie spends time at home making pottery and weaving. She and her husband celebrated the transplant anniversary plus both of their birthdays — his was on the 7th and hers on the 8th — with a cake.
Carolyn Payne said two community groups were instrumental in helping the Paynes pay for that first transplant in 1970. One was “a huge interdenominational smorgasbord organized by Faith Lutheran Church women in Caldwell,” she said. “Friends from many churches participated in preparing food and hosting those who came.” The family is also grateful to the Basque community in Boise for creating the Basque Ball as a fundraiser for Ellie’s transplant all those years ago. Today, it is called the Sheepherder’s Ball Dinner and Dance but is still a fundraiser for individuals and families in need.
“To know that the Basque Ball is still helping others and that Ellie was honored at their 50th anniversary in the program bulletin this January is such an honor,” Carolyn Payne said. “Folks need to know that they make a big difference by their generosity and caring. The many people who were so generous with their time, energy and love are too numerous to name, but whatever you did, or your family and friends did then, lives on 50 years later in Ellie.”