2C Yoga Studio announced in a press release it is offering five donation-based classes during the month of December, to help the community “find respite and healing during the holiday season. … Many people in our community struggle emotionally and financially during the holidays and the studio wants to provide support during a challenging time of year,” the release said.
Offering small class sizes to provide a comfortable space and improved personalized attention in each class, 2C Yoga is a local, women-owned business in Nampa. The studio provides many class styles including: Ashtanga, Chair Yoga and Hatha Yoga along with more specialized classes of Yin, Restorative/Yoga Nidra and Body Positive Movement & Meditation. Classes are offered six days a week in the mornings and evenings. The Donation Classes include Yoga for Recovery, Self Myofascial Release, Yoga to Heal the Heart & Ignite the Heart Fire, Chakra Yin & Yoga Nidra and Mid Holiday Detox and Digestion.
Co-founders of 2C Yoga, Teresa Crowley and Nicole Beall shared “We created 2C Yoga so that people could have a place to grow in their yoga practice and work on their healing in a safe environment free from judgement or comparison.”
2C Yoga is a welcoming community of people who value acceptance, health, and the benefits yoga brings to body and mind. All levels of ability are welcomed. It is located at 720 16th Ave S, Nampa.
