Pat and Noreen (Gallagher) Shanafelt are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Before retirement, Noreen worked as an art teacher and Pat was a health teacher.
Their children are Katy Shanafelt, Garden City; Kelly Shanafelt, Boulder, Colorado; and Pete Shanafelt, Fort Smith, Montana. They have three grandchildren.
Pat and Noreen were married Feb. 2, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boise.
