Margaret Woods
Subscribe
Margaret Woods is celebrating her 100th birthday.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1923 and lives with son Joseph Zahnie and daughter-in-law Barbara in Caldwell.
She has had 10 children and one daughter, Catherine, has passed away.
Her remaining family members are Evelyn, Larry, Virginia, Phyllis, Howard, Frank, Barbara, Marilyn and Jack.
Her extended family goes down to four "greats."
Her hobbies were quilting and crocheting. Lately she just does the crocheting and donates her work to those in need.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.