Welcome to the year of AI content creation. From writing to artwork created by artificial intelligence software, the internet is embracing this “make the computer do it for me” approach.

Soon after OpenAI launched ChatGPT at the end of November 2022, the company was valued at a cool $29 billion. But my question is: will AI chatbots replace human writers? Not anytime soon.

