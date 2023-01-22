Grammar Guy Curtis Honeycutt

Curtis Honeycutt

 Grammar Guy

I didn’t wear glasses until I was 19. As an up-and-coming visionary word nerd, I had never thought I needed corrective lenses. Of course, I always fancied monocles, although I didn’t know how to keep one in place.

As it turned out, I was near-sighted. I learned this by attending a large lecture hall-format class in college. I found myself squinting to see the professor’s handwritten notes scrawled on the chalkboard. I began to get headaches from the eye strain. Soon enough, I went to an optometrist and got my first prescription glasses. Now I look 17% smarter!

Curtis Honeycutt is an award-winning syndicated humor columnist and author. Connect with him at curtishoneycutt.com.

