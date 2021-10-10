BOISE—The Idaho STEM Action Center, with support from the governor’s office, is offering the online career-awareness platform Learning Blade to public schools and organizations statewide for free for the next three school years.
The STEM Action Center began piloting Learning Blades in 2017 with a small group of schools throughout the state. Participating students completed more than 160,000 online lessons during the last four years, and STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire said the results have been remarkable.
“Students who used Learning Blade experienced a 26 percent increase in their interest in pursuing a STEM career,” she said. “And 68 percent of students said they learned about new technologies and STEM jobs.”
Dr. Melyssa Ferro, former Idaho State Teacher of the Year and Presidential Award Winner for Math and Science is a big fan of Learning Blade, too. “Students are coming out of the Learning Blade opportunity with new facts about the topic they’re given, a chance to be exposed to career fields that they’ve never been exposed to, and look at skillsets in real-life scenarios,” Ferro said. “So, that’s something that can continue to fit in really comfortably with our curriculum as we move forward.”
The Learning Blade program includes an online platform, aligned to Idaho state standards, for educating students in grades 5 – 9 about a wide variety of STEM careers and computer science occupations using real-life situations in a mission-based format.
Thinking Media, the creators of Learning Blade, recently added the Career Blade system, a new resource that connects students to high-demand careers by providing K-12 teachers with classroom-ready lesson plans. Lesson plans are customized for teachers’ needs based on student age range and a variety of industries.
The Governor’s Office used a portion of the CARES Act funds to support the effort. Additional collaborators include Battelle, Idaho National Laboratory and the National Rural Education Association.
Learning Blade recently released a Chromebook app, the Learning Blade Backpack, to foster equity and bridge the digital divide. Learning Blade Backpack helps students access and complete the platform’s interactive lessons, even with limited or no Internet access, which Maguire said can be a true game changer for both rural and urban students.
Learning Blade and Career Blade are available at no charge to all public schools and organizations in Idaho, which can complete a form at LearningBlade.com/ID to request a free license.