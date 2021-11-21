BOISE—Capital City Sound Chorus, the Treasure Valley’s only women’s barbershop chorus, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special concert on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4848 N. Five Mile Road.
The concert, the group’s first live performance since the pandemic began, will combine the chorus’ 50th year anniversary commemoration with Christmas festivities. The first half of the show will be the anniversary tribute, and the second half will be a Christmas celebration and will include new Christmas Chorus members, quartet performances and some fun, nontraditional Christmas tunes.
The family-friendly celebration will also include a silent auction, gift-packaged bake sale items and a 50-50 raffle. In order to perform safely, the concert will adhere to CDC guidelines with masks required.
Capital City Sound was first chartered in June of 1970 under the name of Boise Valley of Sweet Adelines. The chorus performs all over Treasure Valley and has been recognized in competitions.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at capitalcitysound.bpt.me or with cash at the door. For more information, go to capitalcitysound.org.
