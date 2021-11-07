BOISE—The Soroptimist International of Boise (SI of Boise) is again sponsoring its Holiday Gift Project, benefiting senior citizens and foster children throughout the Treasure Valley. The community-wide gift-giving campaign seeks to provide a bright spot of joy for those who otherwise might not receive any gifts during the holiday season.
In 2020, SI of Boise converted to an online process to fulfill gift requests, for the safety for donors, members and recipients. The community was very generous in its response and brightened the holiday season for about 300 seniors and 200 foster children. Due to continuing safety and health concerns, the process will once again be online through Amazon Wish List. Using this online platform, donors access the lists and complete their shopping. Once a gift is purchased, it is then sent directly to a collection site in Boise, where Soroptimist members sort, inventory and distribute items to the proper site.
Community members wishing to contribute to the project have until Dec. 5 to access and fulfill the gift wishes of the recipients. All the lists may be accessed at soroptimistboise.org/holiday-project.
If online shopping is not convenient, Soroptimist can do the shopping for you. If you wish to make a monetary donation either through PayPal at soroptimistboise.org/holiday-project or by mail to Soroptimist International of Boise, P.O. Box 8885, Boise, ID 83707. Please designate how the funds should be disbursed, either to seniors or foster children. Undesignated funds are used as needed.
Another way to contribute is to purchase $25 gift cards from Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, Albertsons, Human Bean, Dutch Brothers, Ross, TJ Maxx or Dick’s Sporting Goods, and mail them to the address above.
For those who prefer to shop in local stores, you can purchase gift items or gift cards at local stores and deliver to Water Ski Pro Shop at 875 W. McGregor Ct., Boise. Be sure to mark on the unwrapped item with Soroptimist Holiday Gift Project, the letter of the facility and the person’s name, so organizers can get it to the right facility.