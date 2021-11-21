NAMPA—The City of Nampa is busy preparing for the upcoming holiday season and invites the community to join in the festivities.
On Nov. 15, the City of Nampa Parks and Forestry Division, with help from Qualitree, transported the city’s official 2021 Christmas tree from its current location from the east side of town to downtown Nampa, in front of the historic train depot located at 1200 Front Street. This year’s tree is a 48.5 foot tall and 30-foot-wide Colorado blue spruce being donated by Mike and Bobbi Burnum. In January, after the tree is enjoyed by the community, it will be made into mulch for use in our parks and trail system this summer.
The official tree lighting ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 27 in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday. Entertainment from the Encore Theatre Company will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the tree lights will be turned on at 6 p.m. by the winner of this year’s Christmas card contest, Alma Azócar Agurto, a sophomore at Skyview High School.
Shop Small Saturday is a nationwide movement to celebrate and support local small businesses, several of which are in downtown Nampa. There will be free parking in the downtown parking garage located next to the Nampa Public Library all day thanks to the Nampa Development Corporation.
The Nampa Farmer’s Market is hosting their Winter Wonderland Market in Lloyd Square. Normally their hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., but vendors plan to extend their market for shoppers attending the tree lighting. The Canyon County Historical Museum, located at the Nampa Train Depot, will be open from 3 – 8 p.m. Donations are encouraged to support this volunteer-run venue.
Mrs. Claus will be reading stories at the Nampa Public Library from 1 — 1:30 p.m. Come early for the best seat! Thanks to event sponsors and Downtown Nampa’s Business Improvement District support, free carriage rides will be available from 3-5 p.m. for the public. New this year, carriage rides will be available for those with special needs from 2 — 3 p.m.
Local civic groups will be participating in “The Battle of the Bells” to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army volunteers will be distributing free hot chocolate thanks to our sponsors, and angel tree tags will be on the tree for the community to take and support a child or family in need. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance immediately following the tree lighting to wish the community a very Merry Christmas.
