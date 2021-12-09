BOISE—In just over a week, Boise Bicycle Project will donate over 500 bicycles to children during its 15th annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. Organizers are still accepting donations of gently used bicycles for the event, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 18.
By the end of 2021, BBP will have donated between 1,100 to 1,200 bicycles for the year and over 9,000 bicycles since BBP started in 2007. To receive a BBP bicycle, every child must draw a picture of their dream bicycle. BBP uses those drawings to create the perfect bicycle for each child.
“For the 15 years I’ve been at BBP, our bicycle giveaways have really focused on two things - a child in need, dreaming of the places they’ll ride, and a broken bicycle, ready to be reborn and make those dreams come true,” BBP Executive Director Jimmy Hallyburton said in a press release. “BBP - you, me, this community - is simply what connects those two dots, one bicycle for one child. It wouldn’t work if we focused on 500. If we did, impact would still be made, but the magic that unfolds at the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway exists because we - you, our volunteers, our staff - care enough to make each dream come true.”
Odila is an example of a previous recipient of a bicycle from BBP. Three years ago, she sent BBP a drawing of her dream bike along with her school photo. A purple and blue banana seat bicycle was prepared especially for her. “The privilege of making Odila’s dream bike come true fueled our tank for days,” Hallyburton said.
Volunteers for the Giveaway Dec. 18 are also needed. To volunteer, make a bicycle donation, or monetary donation, visit boisebicycleproject.org.
