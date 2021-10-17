Love INC of Treasure Valley received a $350,000 grant from the Murdock Trust for the construction of a community center at the nonprofit’s New Hope Community, which will provide affordable housing for families in need.
NAMPA—The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded $350,000 to Love INC of Treasure Valley for a new community center that will provide a gathering space for residents of the nonprofit’s New Hope Community. The community, which will offer stable housing for individuals and families making positive changes in their lives, will eventually have 15 four-plex units, a playground and walking path, a manager’s home and the New Hope Community Center.
“Love INC’s New Hope Community is going to make a world of difference in the lives of a lot of people, and their new community center is going to play a valuable role in that,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “Since our founding, the Murdock Trust has believed in the value and importance of community spaces as a means of strengthening the fabric of our region and we have been grateful to partner with a variety of organizations like Love INC through the years in support of this work. We are grateful for organizations like Love INC that serve individuals and families in need and we are really looking forward to seeing this project come to life for all they serve.”
Love INC of Treasure Valley, an affiliate of the national Love INC movement, partners with local churches and volunteers to help people in need change their lives. The nonprofit has already broken ground on two of the fourplexes in the New Hope Community and expects the first residents to move in by November.
While the units will have shared patio spaces for small gatherings, the new community center will help encourage residents and neighbors to come together for all kinds of community gatherings including parties, movie nights, potlucks and life skills classes. In addition to the 3,000-square-foot center, there will also be a 1,500-square-foot covered outdoor area.
“This is going to offer us a place where everyone comes together to help each other improve their lives,” said Lois Tupyi, Executive Director of Love INC of Treasure Valley. “I have always felt like Murdock would be one of our funders on this. They are great partners with us, and we align with a lot of what they do in terms of strengthening families and improving communities.”