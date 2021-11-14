Lee Pesky Learning Center (LPLC) recently received support in the amount of $600,000 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to increase high quality childcare through training and coaching early childcare providers using research-based best practices to support whole child development.
Based in Boise, LPLC is a national teaching, research and training center that works with families, schools and communities to understand and overcome obstacles to learning. LPLC was founded in 1997, and since its founding, has supported over 100,000 students and 7,000 educators in the state of Idaho and beyond. This year, LPLC is also providing professional development to all 32 elementary schools in the Boise School District.
Support from the Kellogg Foundation will fund LPLC’s Every Child Ready to Learn (ECRL) program. ECRL will provide training on how to create early learning environments that promote critical skills in self-regulation, early language and literacy, and basic numeracy across various stages of child development.
LPLC will work with 15 collaboratives across the state of Idaho that have been established by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC).
According to LPLC Executive Director Dr. Lindy Crawford, “Lee Pesky Learning Center is grateful to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and its commitment to improving early childhood education. Access, equity, and high-quality early childhood experiences are values shared by both organizations. Together, we can create a pathway to learning for everyone.”