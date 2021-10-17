NAMPA—The Nampa City Council recently celebrated Liam, a fifth-grade student at Centennial Elementary School, as the first “student artist of the month” featured at his school. Liam shared about his love of art and love for Nampa, and surprised Mayor Debbie Kling with a framed sketch of the Nampa Train Depot.
Inspired by Liam, the City of Nampa will host two creative contests ahead of the holidays. The first is “Thankful Nampa” in Lakeview Park’s StoryWalk Trail. With Thanksgiving coming up, the community is encouraged to share artwork, stories or poems of reasons they are thankful or grateful this year.
The second opportunity is for Nampa’s Christmas card. City officials would like to feature original artwork from Nampa students up to 18 years of age for their official Christmas card. The creator of the winning Christmas card will receive a special gift from Mayor Kling and be publicly recognized.
The artwork can be landscape or portrait and in any flat medium (paint, crayon, pencil, etc.) and feature a holiday landscape or celebration, preferably one with recognizable Nampa landmarks or landscapes.
The deadline to submit for both contests is Nov. 1. For more information about the contests and how to make submissions, visit cityofnampa.us/contests.