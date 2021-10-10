NAMPA—Calling all chocolate lovers and bazaar aficionados! The 20th annual Craft & Chocolate Affaire is returning to the Nampa Civic Center on Nov. 5 and 6.
Hosted by Spectra Venue Management, the free event kicks off the holiday shopping season and caters specifically to chocolate lovers as well as those who love to attend bazaars. With over 100 artisan vendors, shoppers can browse many unique items such as blankets, ornaments, paintings, pottery, pet clothing and more. Handcrafted windchimes, jewelry, soaps, home décor and wood carvings will also be available.
There will be chocolate delicacies like gourmet fudge, hand crafted macaroons, truffles and Brazilian chocolate. Indulge in a scrumptious chocolate covered strawberry or chocolate martini, or be enticed by a rich chocolate pie or a smooth piece of chocolate cake.
Bring the kids to visit with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost for your children to see him, so be sure to bring your camera and make some memories with your kids as they deliver their Christmas wishes to Santa early this year.
Event times are Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.nampaciviccenter.com or call 208-468-5500.