BOISE—The National Park Service (NPS) awarded the Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) a $500,000 grant from the Save America’s Treasures program. The funds will be used to rehabilitate the historic Assay Office building, located at 210 Main Street in downtown Boise.
The Assay Office building was completed in 1871 and was one of the first major federal government buildings in the Idaho Territory. After 50 years of use by the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, and 150 years of service to the people of Idaho, the building requires an additional investment to meet ongoing and future needs.
The NPS grant is the program’s maximum possible award, and the recipient must match the amount dollar-for-dollar. When fully funded, this project will address long-term electrical and mechanical needs, remediate moister infiltration in the basement and repair and replace deteriorating finishes and fixtures – all while adhering to the highest professional standards for historic preservation.
The ISHS, in partnership with the Foundation for Idaho History, launched a smaller, separately funded project to rehabilitate and enhance the historic grounds and landscaping around the building through the annual Wine, Eats and Artifacts fundraiser on October 14.
The NPS, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, is giving $15.5 million in Save America’s Treasures grants to help fund 49 projects in 29 states. The Save America’s Treasures program seeks to preserve and rehabilitate some of the most significant and iconic American structures and collections.