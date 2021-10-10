BOISE—As COVID-19 cases increased in the summer and fall of 2021, the Boise-based company Vessel answered a critical community need by making several donations of medical supplies to healthcare and educational organizations throughout the Treasure Valley.
The largest donations were made to Primary Health, Terry Reilly Health Services, Hands of Hope and the Boise School District. Other donation recipients include Delta Dental of Idaho, Saltzer Health, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, Idaho Veterans Research and Education Foundation, Idaho Sports Medicine Institute and the Boise Rescue Mission.
“Our team found ourselves with a surplus of medical supplies, and we decided it would be beneficial to donate these items to local organizations in need,” says Derik Ellis, Vessel CEO and Co-Founder. “If we can make a positive impact in our community, then that’s what we’re going to do.”
This summer, the Vessel team hand delivered 542 boxes of much-needed medical equipment to 21 Primary Health Medical Group locations in the Treasure Valley — a donation that included 108,400 isolation gowns.
“We were running desperately low on gowns when Vessel came through for us,” Primary Health Medical Group President Tracy Morris said. “They provided the ideal gowns for one-time use, so our staff can be protected while continuing to offer the COVID testing and evaluation services our patients need. The cost of these gowns has increased by about five times since before COVID, so this donation also saved us a significant amount of money!”
Additionally, as the Boise School District — with over 23,000 students in 50 schools — prepared to reopen in August, the Vessel team donated and hand-delivered a cargo truck full of 7,200 packs of sanitary wipes to the district.
“We truly appreciate the generous donation of disinfecting wipes from Vessel,” said Coby Dennis, Boise School District Superintendent. “The only way we’re going to be able to ensure our students can continue to attend school five days a week is to aggressively adhere to all of our COVID mitigation strategies, including keeping surfaces sanitized.”
“We wanted these donations to go where they were needed most — and that was to our healthcare workers who have been provide testing and medical attention around the clock to individuals in our community,” said Ellis. “We also value the local schools, administrators, staff, and teachers who are working hard to create a safe learning environment for our kids. We wanted to show our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifices.”