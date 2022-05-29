Lizzy Duke-Moe of Boise received the 2022 Alex Frizzell Award for Youth Activism award from Idaho Conservation League’s Executive Director Justin Hayes and ICL’s External Relations Director Jonathan Oppenheimer.
STANLEY—The Idaho Conservation League (ICL) recognized accomplished members of Idaho’s conservation community, environmental journalists, youth activists and a longtime public servant at the annual Wild Idaho! conference last weekend in Stanley.
The 2022 Keith and Pat Axline Award for Environmental Activism was awarded to Deb Fereday, Julie Manning, Jeff Mousseau, and Kristin Sinclair for their work to defend Payette Lake and the surrounding public lands from the threat of development and privatization. Established in 1995, the Axline Award is named after two longtime ICL members from Challis who were dedicated to conservation and local activism.The award honors citizen advocates who promote conservation values and are deeply committed to the cause.
“Deb, Jeff, Julie and Kristin each represent hundreds and thousands of other community members and Idahoans who want nothing more than to see the treasured shorelines of Big and Little Payette Lakes left just the way they are,” said Randy Fox, ICL’s West Central Idaho Conservation Associate. “We owe a debt of gratitude to these community leaders, who care so deeply about protecting the public lands and pristine waters that we all must share and steward.”
The 2022 Alex Frizzell Award for Youth Activism was awarded to Lizzy Duke-Moe, a senior at Boise High School. Lizzy has been active as a leader in ICL’s Youth Salmon Protectors program and with the Idaho Climate Justice League. She serves as the All Student Body President at Boise High and is passionate about salmon, conservation, human rights and protecting the beauty of Idaho’s backcountry.
The 2022 Pat Ford Award for Lifetime Leadership and Contributions to Conservation was awarded to Bruce Reichert, the recently retired host, writer, and producer of Idaho Public Television’s widely acclaimed Outdoor Idaho. Named after former ICL Executive Director Pat Ford, this award honors those who have made a sustained commitment to conservation for decades.
The 2022 Cecil D. Andrus Award for Conservation in Public Service was awarded to the Honorable Jim Jones, former Idaho Attorney General and former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. Named after four-time Idaho governor and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, the Andrus Award took on special meaning for former-Attorney General Jones, who served as counsel to Governor Andrus.