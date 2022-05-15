BOISE—Optum Idaho and the Idaho Resilience Project are joining with schools, libraries, nonprofits and community leaders statewide to promote Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (HOPE) for Idaho children during HOPE Week, May 16 — 20.
This year’s theme is #HopeLivesHere. Families and individuals across the state are encouraged to take part in community events with children to help reduce stress and anxiety, build resilience and stimulate positive conversations about good mental health.
Part of May’s national Mental Health Awareness Month events, HOPE Week also responds to feedback from 500 adult Idaho residents and 100 Idaho Medicaid members participating in a recent independent telephone survey conducted by GS Strategy Group in Boise and sponsored by Optum Idaho, which manages outpatient behavioral health benefits for Idaho Medicaid members.
The survey revealed that 77 % of respondents felt the COVID-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the mental health of Idahoans. When asked what Idaho’s top mental health priorities should be, 91% of respondents said developing services and solutions to address children’s mental health and Idaho’s growing suicide rate was most important.
“One result of the pandemic is that it has prompted more of us to have honest conversations about mental health and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness,” said Georganne Benjamin, executive director of Optum Idaho, which provides free resources to promote mental health awareness and reduce stigma for all Idahoans at optumidaho.com. “HOPE Week encourages everyone to engage in fun activities with children in the beautiful Idaho outdoors and let them know there is hope for a brighter, healthier future.”
“Healthy outcomes from positive experiences can counter adverse childhood experiences and HOPE Week will provide opportunities for all Idahoans to engage in activities that increase belonging and connection and promote resilience,” said Jean Mutchie, president of the Idaho Resilience Project and St. Luke’s community health manager.
During HOPE Week, Idahoans are encouraged to get out and get connected with children via bikes, hikes or kites. Flying a kite has become a symbol of hope around Idaho and to help get kites into the hands of Idahoans this month, 20,000 HOPE Week kites have been distributed by Optum Idaho around the state to partner organizations, libraries and schools that are now available free while supplies last.
HOPE Week activities are being planned in locations around Idaho, creating an opportunity for everyone to get involved, including community bike rallies, walks with church groups, decorating with chalk art and volunteering. For more, visit idahoresilienceproject.org