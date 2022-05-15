Zions Bank presented a $10,000 check to Idaho Black Community Alliance CEO and founder Trish Walker. Shari Baber (board member), Gina Bessire (Zions Bank Idaho Business Resource Center manager), Trish Walker (CEO and founder), Deneen May (Zions Bank Western Idaho region president), Toni Belknap-Brinegar (board member) and Diane Bevan (board member) attended the check presentation.
BOISE—The Idaho Black Community Alliance received a $10,000 donation from Zions Bank on May 2 to support training for Black business owners in Idaho. The check was presented to founder and CEO Trish Walker by the bank’s Western Idaho Region president Deneen May and Idaho Business Resource Center manager Gina Bessire.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service inspired me to organize the Idaho Black Community Alliance,” said Walker. “Zions Bank’s generous donation will help create meaningful change as we serve Idaho’s Black community.”
The Idaho BCA was founded to promote and preserve the African American community in Idaho. One key initiative is engaging with Black business owners to offer free one-on-one counseling, comprehensive courses and referrals to collaborate with other entrepreneurs. Zions Bank’s donation will help support the costs of hiring business counselors to train Black business owners across Idaho.
Since launching this year, the Idaho BCA has grown its membership to 75 businesses — surpassing its annual goal by 50% in the first quarter.
“The Idaho BCA is an important resource for Black-owned businesses in the Gem State,” said May. “We’re pleased to support their efforts in strengthening entrepreneurs and connecting them to critical resources.”