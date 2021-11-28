BOISE—The Wyakin Foundation welcomed 20 new veterans into its fellowship at a special ceremony at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa on Nov. 18.
The Wyakin Foundation’s Induction Ceremony formally introduces the new Wyakin Warriors to the community and fellow veterans. Family, volunteers and fellow Wyakin Warriors gathered together as the Class of 2021 received their official Wyakin pin.
The Class of 2021 includes four Navy Veterans, nine Army Veterans, four Marine Corps Veterans and three Air Force Veterans. Some of the degree paths of these veterans include Accounting, Health Sciences, Electrician’s Apprentice and Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine.
As part of the ceremony, each Wyakin Warrior is paired with a Community Mentor, who joins the Warrior on stage to receive their Wyakin pin and to signify the beginning of that veteran’s new journey.
“Mentorship is one of the Wyakin Foundation’s tenets, and one of the most impactful at that,” said Chelsea Miller, Director of Community Engagement for the Wyakin Foundation “A Community Mentor is there to share in a Warrior’s journey, to challenge, support and inspire that veteran as they pursue their goals. In many cases, a rewarding mentorship can lead to a lifelong friendship.”
The Wyakin Foundation now looks forward to Giving Tuesday as they aim to meet a goal of $6,500 which will fund a Warrior in the Wyakin Program for an entire year. “We are at our largest class size yet but we continue to aim higher and hope to serve 60 Warriors in 2022,” said Cory Rodriguez, Executive Director for the Wyakin Foundation.
The Wyakin Foundation is challenging the community to #skipthecoffee as part of their Giving Tuesday goals. “The #skipthecoffee challenge is a reminder of the power of collective impact. When we all come together to give just a little, in this case $5, we can make a big difference in the lives of our veterans.” For more information, visit wyakin.org.
