BOISE—Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke’s Medical Center announced the first babies born in 2022 at their facilities.
At Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise, baby boy Ezra entered the world at 2:05 AM on New Year’s Day, the third child of Soleil Rukamirwa and Claude Mukamyi. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 22 inches long. He joins big brother Ethan and big sister Brielle at home.
To commemorate the hospital’s first baby of 2022, Saint Alphonsus presented Soliel and Ezra with a gift basket containing a host of newborn necessities, including a little Alphonso Bear wearing an “I’m a Saint Al’s kid” shirt, a baby blanket, teething rings, diapers, wipes, a musical animal rattle, onesies and a gender-neutral outfit.
James Mazzaglia holds the distinction of being the first baby born at a St. Luke's hospital in Idaho in 2022.
James didn’t wait long after the start of the new year to make his debut. He arrived at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center. James decided to join his family a few days early — mom’s original due date was Jan. 6. Mom, Melissa, says it was an extra special delivery with fireworks going off in the sky outside of her hospital room window as the new year was rung in and James arrived.
James weighs 7 lbs., 11 ounces, and is 20 and a half inches long. He joins his family that includes mom, Melissa, dad, Mitch, and a big brother, who is eight years old.
The first baby of the year born at each of St. Luke’s eight hospitals receives a gift basket that includes a variety of baby items provided by St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, the Auxiliaries or the hospital Foundation.
