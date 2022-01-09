NAMPA—The Nampa Public Library hosts free, ongoing Fit and Fall Proof classes for seniors. Classes will begin Jan. 11, occurring every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:15 to 11 a.m. in Multipurpose Room A. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle, wear comfortable clothing and supportive footwear.
Developed in Idaho in 2004, Fit and Fall Proof is an exercise-based fall prevention program for older adults in Idaho that focuses on improving strength, mobility and balance to reduce an older adult’s risk of falling. Participants are guided through exercises by a trained volunteer, with the goal of working to improve their strength, balance, endurance and mobility gradually by using chairs, walls, body weight, weighted balls and resistance bands.
Participants sign a waiver 15 minutes before their first class and must do an eight-foot Timed Up and Go (TUG) test on the first day of class. This test is performed again after 10 weeks to evaluate their progress. Results for attendees who participated in the TUG test demonstrate great improvement in mobility after participating for ten weeks, with new participants showing the greatest improvement in mobility.
For questions, contact one of the class instructors: Marcus (Tuesday class) at 208-468-5804 and Kristie (Thursday class) at 208-468-5813
