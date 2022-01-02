Taylor Cooke and Ryan Mitchell, a young couple from Twin Falls, faced many difficulties in the weeks leading up to the accident that destroyed their vehicle. After pregnancy complications, their twin babies were born prematurely in Boise, and Cooke was hospitalized for a week.
The couple decided to take a quick trip to Twin Falls to see family, and on their return to the babies in Boise, the car caught fire. Passersby helped pull everything out of the car before the gas tank caught fire and exploded.
One of those who was stuck in traffic because of the accident was Kassy Donat. She reached out to the couple to see if she could help the babies in any way, but after learning of the Combs Car Corral giveaway, she nominated Cooke and Mitchell, thinking a new car could greatly benefit the couple.
On Dec. 22, Combs Car Corral presented the couple with a Chevrolet Uplander to transport their young family. Tenisyn Ogata of Combs Car Corral reported that the twins, a girl named Stevie and a boy named Tyler, were doing well and were recently released from the NICU.
Cooke’s mom Bethanie Cooke said she knows the young couple has been blessed and divinely protected, and that seeing the community come together to help has brought all of them hope for the future.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!