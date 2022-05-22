BOISE—Gov. Brad Little and fitness personality Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced three Idaho schools were selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.
The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign named Emmett Middle School in Emmett, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.
“I’m excited that so many elementary and middle schools took the opportunity to apply for this gift from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils,” Little said in a press release. “There were so many entries that really highlighted how our state, educators and students prioritize fitness. Congratulations to the three winning schools and everyone who applied.”
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
“Congratulations to Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise and Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “And thank you to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils for this tremendous gift to schools. Student health, fitness and wellbeing are important parts of a successful education, and this state-of-the-art equipment will help reach those goals.”