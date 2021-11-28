The Caldwell Mayors Youth Advisory Council, 2C-Drug Free Coalition, Southwest District Health, Guest Speaker Sgt. Pelkey of Caldwell Police Department and Mayor Garret Nancolas participated in the Sticker Shock Campaign Nov. 17.
Submitted photo
Members of the Caldwell Mayors Youth Advisory Council attach warning stickers to paper bags that will be used by area retailers to educate the public on risks associated with underage drinking.
Caldwell Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council participates in underage drinking awareness campaign
CALDWELL—Students who are part of the Caldwell Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) recently participated in Sticker Shock 2021, an event designed to raise awareness of the problem of underage drinking.
The statewide campaign is sponsored by the Idaho Office of Drug Policy and the Idaho State Liquor Division. This initiative aims to reduce underage drinking by limiting youth access to alcohol through education on the law that prohibits furnishing alcohol to minors.
During the event on Nov. 17, youth placed warning stickers on paper bags to be used by area retailers to educate on the risks associated with alcohol use. The sticker warns that it is illegal to provide alcohol to minors.
Alcohol is one of the most common contributors to injury, death, and criminal behavior among youth. According to regional data collected in 2019, 29% of youth who reported using alcohol stated that a family member gave it to them for free and 28.5% stated that they accessed alcohol by giving someone they knew money to purchase it for them. While enforcement of laws regulating the commercial availability of alcohol to youth is critical, it is only one step in the effort to reduce underage drinking. Your public support of strategies like the Sticker Shock Campaign will raise awareness of the problem to help decrease youth access to and use of alcohol.
“I am super thrilled that I was able to take part in it! As soon as I walked into the room I was greeted with smiles and people busily applying stickers to brown paper bags. It really was a friendly atmosphere. It was amazing to walk into a room where my peers and I were devoted to spreading awareness pertaining to underage drinking,” said Lily Haines, MYAC Historian from Ridgevue High School.
