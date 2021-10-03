BOISE—For the first time in 29 years, Idaho Humane Society’s See Spot Walk fundraiser will be a month-long celebration of dogs and their owner. The canine celebration kicked off yesterday at the Idaho Humane Society Adoption Center where visitors joined a parking lot party and registered for the walk.
Through the month of October, each week will continue the celebration with a different contest. This week is the See Spot Walk Kickoff when participants can start their peer-to-peer fundraising. The week of Oct. 9-15 will be a pet and owner lookalike contest. The week of Oct. 16-22 will be dedicated to the best pet tricks, and the final week, Oct. 23-29 will feature the best pet costumes.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Participants can check in at the Idaho Humane Society Facebook page or SeeSpotWalk.org to register or find more information. The winners of social media contests and peer-to-peer fundraising will receive prize packages, and all the money raised will go directly towards the Idaho Humane Society to help care for the over 10,000 animals that come through their doors each year.
Organizers expressed a big thank you to Albertsons as the presenting sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and 107.1 KHITS for sponsoring this event, along with many others. The Idaho Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization and veterinary charity in the state of Idaho. In addition to advocacy and the many services it provides on behalf of animals, the Idaho Humane Society also contracts with local government to enforce state and local laws regarding the care and keeping of animals and to shelter stray pets.