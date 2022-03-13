BOISE — Delta Dental of Idaho and the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council recently announced the Smile Squad, a new patch program that promotes the value of oral health and the role it plays in overall health. The patch program — available to all local Girl Scouts, from Daisies to Ambassadors — teaches the girls several essential aspects of oral health.
Girl Scouts will review good dental habits, try oral health experiments, discover how hidden sugars can damage their teeth, and learn the importance of brushing and flossing every day for a healthy body and mind. Troops that register will receive a toothbrushing kit for each girl scout and two books. All other materials and activities are downloadable. Each Girl Scout completes three activities from the curriculum to receive a fun tooth-shaped Smile Squad patch.
“It’s critical to empower our youth with lifelong oral health and wellness habits. The Smile Squad patch program outlines simple and meaningful steps the girls can take today–steps to help them grow into healthier adults. We are proud of our partnership with the Girl Scouts as the program will reach more than 3,300 Girl Scouts statewide,” said Heather Brown, director of oral health at Delta Dental of Idaho.
DDID provides all program materials and patches at no cost to the participating Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council troops. This Girl Scout initiative is one of many community efforts that Delta Dental of Idaho supports under its community outreach program.