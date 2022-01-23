MCCALL—Several communities in Idaho and eastern Washington have seen bears coming out of hibernation early this past week. These bears are traveling in herds of six to upwards of forty bears. What really makes these bears unique is that in almost every case, these herds of bears can be found at law enforcement offices, fire stations and other locations where you might expect to find first responders.
In the past 15 months, McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing has distributed over 600 rescue bears to first responders in western Idaho, eastern Oregon and Washington. A rescue bear is a stuffed toy that has been rescued and is given to rescuers to help calm kids that the first responders rescue from stressful situations.
Courageous Kids Climbing was contacted by a store in Boise, asking if the nonprofit could help them get rid of some stuffed toys. What was thought to be one-time opportunity has turned into an opportunity that happens a few times a year.
“We provide free opportunities for people with special needs to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held throughout the western United States,” said Jeff Riechmann, executive director of Courageous Kids Climbing. “First responders play a huge role at our events, and we wanted to give back to them in some way. This is where the rescue bears come in.”
At almost of the climbing events, first responders come out to work with the kids. This experience provides a firsthand opportunity for the first responders to learn about some of the challenges people with special needs face while at the same time lessening any fear that the people with special needs might have towards the first responders in uniform.
Giving the first responders the rescue bears is just one small way Courageous Kids Climbing gives back to the first responders. They have also coordinated training sessions for first responders on how to better interact with people with autism and who are blind and even gave a specialized rescue harness to the Boise Fire Department a few years ago.
To date, they have provided rescue bears to 41 first responder agencies in Idaho, four in Oregon and five in Washington. They have also provided rescue bears to law enforcement officers with the US Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service.
Over 400 rescue bears were provided by the store in Boise. Then, the organization heard from a woman in Priest River who donated 200 Beanie Babies to the project from her collection of 2,000.
“The program is growing,” said Riechmann. “We are now getting requests from agencies that need bears or need their supply of bears replenished.”
If you would like to learn how you can help Courageous Kids Climbing and their Rescue Bears Program, contact Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.